Cim LLC Sells 12 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cim LLC cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $11,518,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL traded down $31.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,295.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,540. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,463.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,481.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

