Cim LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

