Cim LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SKX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 735,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,084. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.