Cim LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 641,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,384. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $109.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77.

