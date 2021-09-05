Cim LLC Buys 30,362 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cim LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,351. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.