Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.50. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.74.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

