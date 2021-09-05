CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

