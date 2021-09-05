Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,920.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,770.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,545.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

