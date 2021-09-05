Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 10.6% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $203,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $811.33. 817,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,547. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $755.41 and a 200-day moving average of $689.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

