CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 8th

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CFFEU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

