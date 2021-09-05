Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,969. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -118.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,736,930 shares of company stock valued at $201,841,236. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.