Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $623,810.43 and $193,596.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

