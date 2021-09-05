Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Centene stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.