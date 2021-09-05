Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 46,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,710,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $262,704,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 286,576 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,471,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

