Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.48 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $154.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.45 million to $161.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.82 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $212.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 139,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

