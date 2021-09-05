Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 614 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

