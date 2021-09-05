Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,274 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 585,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

