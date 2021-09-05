Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

