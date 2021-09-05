Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $577,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ferrari by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.26 and a 200-day moving average of $207.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

