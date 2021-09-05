Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

