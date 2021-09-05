Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,099 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

