Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

GS stock opened at $411.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

