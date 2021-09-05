Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 55 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,560,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $20,894,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $888.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $915.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $824.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $831.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

