Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $10,176,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.