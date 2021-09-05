Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

