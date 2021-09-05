Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

EPD stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

