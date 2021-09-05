Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

