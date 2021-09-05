Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.25 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

