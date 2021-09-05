Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$99.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.40.

CNR opened at C$159.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.22. The stock has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$160.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

