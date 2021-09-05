Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $157.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.59.

CNI opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

