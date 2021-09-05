Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on September 29th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
TSE:CNR opened at C$159.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$160.80. The company has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
