Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on September 29th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$160.80. The company has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.40.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

