Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $49.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.