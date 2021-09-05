Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$57.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

