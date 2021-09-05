Canaccord Genuity Boosts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $52.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,882,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,301 shares of company stock worth $11,225,025. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

