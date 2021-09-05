Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,668 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,441. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

