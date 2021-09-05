Campbell Soup Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

