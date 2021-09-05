Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.08.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

