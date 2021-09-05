Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (CLWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on October 11th

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of CLWY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Calloway’s Nursery has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

