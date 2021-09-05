Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (CLWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on October 11th

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of CLWY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Calloway’s Nursery has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
