Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 234,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.