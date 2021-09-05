C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 5.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.40. Approximately 95,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,560,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,771,297 shares of company stock worth $346,156,495. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

