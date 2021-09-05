C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 5.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.40. 95,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,560,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $46,009,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,771,297 shares of company stock worth $346,156,495. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

