C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells $850,907.72 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,449,200.00.

C3.ai stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in C3.ai by 12.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

