Burney Co. Sells 641 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,765,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

