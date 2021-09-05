Burney Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MasTec by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $16,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

NYSE MTZ opened at $91.81 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

