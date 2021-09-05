Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

