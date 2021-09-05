Burney Co. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

