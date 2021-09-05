Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $61,054 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

