Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.