Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.90

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.90 and last traded at $90.91, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bruker by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.