Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.90

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.90 and last traded at $90.91, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

